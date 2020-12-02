EARLY YEARS: CHIP of Roanoke Valley to hold its annual holiday fundraiser differently this year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - CHIP of the Roanoke Valley’s Breakfast with Santa has been a holiday tradition for families in our hometowns, as well as a huge fundraiser for the organization.

“As with most non- profits, you know, it is a down year for fundraising. And of course, a lot of the special events that we relied on in the past, we can’t have in the same way,” says Child Health Investment Partnership CEO Robin Haldiman.

This year, instead of kids sitting on Santa’s lap, they’ll get some face time with him in the Star City Santa Drive Thru, happening in the CHIP parking lot Thursday, December 3 and Friday, December 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Participants will receive a breakfast kit for four, along with other holiday treats.

“And there will be stations as you drive through the parking lot. We’re going to have the Nutcracker Ballet. We’re going to have some beautiful up lighting. Santa’s going to be in a sleigh and you can still get a socially distant picture with Santa,” says Haldiman.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also changed how CHIP serves its families, and they’re only able to do virtual visits right now.

“We’re still trying to lift up the families, keep them -- many of them have lost their jobs. We’re seeing pretty high COVID rates among our families,” says Haldiman.

CHIP plans to do some holiday drive-thru deliveries for its families that don’t have transportation.

“They’re all going to get a toy, hopefully a brand new toy or a brand new book. So, donations of toys for Christmas for children under the age of seven is very much appreciated,” says Haldiman.

For more details on how to sign up for either the Star City Santa Drive Thru or the virtual Run from 2020, click here.

