Four displaced by Bedford fire

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people have been displaced after a fire that destoyed a Bedford mobile home Wednesday.

Bedford Fire crews were called at 11:32 a.m. to the home on Hill Road for a reported porch fire with heavy flames.

The cause has not been determined; the Bedford County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.

The Red Cross is working with the four occupants displaced by the fire.

