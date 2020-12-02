Advertisement

Four displaced by Bedford fire

Fire on Hill Road in Bedford County
Fire on Hill Road in Bedford County(Bedford Fire Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people have been displaced after a fire that destoyed a Bedford mobile home Wednesday.

Bedford Fire crews were called at 11:32 a.m. to the home on Hill Road for a reported porch fire with heavy flames.

The cause has not been determined; the Bedford County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.

The Red Cross is working with the four occupants displaced by the fire.

