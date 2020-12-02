WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Blustery and cold conditions early

Increasing sunshine with a decreasing wind

Rain heads our way Friday into early Saturday

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

An area of high pressure moves into the region. We’ll see increasing sunshine today with a decreasing wind late. Thursday looks mostly sunny with just a light breeze. Highs will climb into the upper 40s on Wednesday and mid to upper 50s on Thursday.

We'll still find windy conditions early, but they subside later today. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Another system looks to move in on Friday. This will once again be a rain event with the cold air moving in after the system departs. We could see a few light showers early Friday afternoon, but some steadier heavier rain moves in late Friday into Friday night. Most of the showers should begin to exit the area early Saturday. Right now, it looks like we could see anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.5″ by Saturday morning. As the system departs it will drag in colder weather from the northwest. This will bring another round of light snow to the Western slope early Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will climb into the low 50s with another cold blast coming in late Sunday.

Rain moves in for Friday. (Grey)

We could see anywhere from 0.5" to 1.5" by Saturday morning. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY-TUESDAY

Sunshine returns Sunday with a gusty northwest wind. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the upper 40s. It looks like the cold weather will stick around as we start our next work week.