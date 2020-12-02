Kaine says new round of economic relief needed now

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says members of Congress should not leave Washington until they approve a new COVID-19 economic relief bill.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference Tuesday morning.

He said he would like to see something larger than the $900 billion proposal offered by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, but he said something needs to be done quickly.

“I’ll just state in no uncertain terms, we should not recess and go home until we have COVID relief, for American families, for folks who are unemployed, for small businesses who are suffering,” Kaine said.

Kaine said progress with the vaccine is good news, but said congressional action is needed to “get people from now until June.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.