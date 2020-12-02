Advertisement

Kaine says new round of economic relief needed now

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says members of Congress should not leave Washington until they approve a new COVID-19 economic relief bill.

Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference Tuesday morning.

He said he would like to see something larger than the $900 billion proposal offered by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, but he said something needs to be done quickly.

“I’ll just state in no uncertain terms, we should not recess and go home until we have COVID relief, for American families, for folks who are unemployed, for small businesses who are suffering,” Kaine said.

Kaine said progress with the vaccine is good news, but said congressional action is needed to “get people from now until June.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Report released on Virginia marijuana legalization
The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%
Winter Weather Alerts
Cold air moves in tonight and brings some snow
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Students are spreading cheer with their brushes to bring more color to 18 businesses this year.
Students bring holiday cheer to Christiansburg business fronts
Courtesy The Town of Vinton
Vinton names new Town Manager
Courtesy Vinton PD
Drumond appointed as Vinton Police Chief
Roanoke skyline from Mill Mountain
COVID complicates budget outlook for local governments
Courtesy VDOT
Vehicle fire causes delays along I-81N in Rockbridge County