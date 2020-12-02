NRV health district provides early COVID vaccine plan

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Health officials believe they may have a COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December.

This is after two vaccines enter the F-D-A emergency use approval process, but experts say it won’t be available to everyone immediately.

“Those vaccines are expected to be shipping out this month,”said Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River Valley Health District.

It was a major topic in Wednesday’s NRV Health district COVID-19 update.

“We have been working with VDH and working on our vaccination plans in preparation,” said Dr. Bissell.

The NRV Health District says two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are both in the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use approval process. That means we could see a vaccine soon.

“Shipments of the vaccine--- but we still don’t know with certainty when, how much, but we do know they’re going to be limited; initially it will take time for the stock to increase enough that we can start more widely distributing it,” said Dr. Bissell.

Bissell says the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has plans to work within national guidelines to prioritize who gets vaccinated and when.

“There’s going to be a lot of logistical issues, because each of the vaccines requires two doses; one of them is 21 days and the other one is 28 days apart, so we have to really have a good logistical system in place to be able to offer those vaccines,” said Dr. Bissell.

Initial shipments will be limited. Health care workers and nursing home residents will be prioritized for vaccines.

“They are not only more likely to be exposed to COVID, but they’re at higher risk of getting seriously ill because of their exposure to the virus,” said Dr. Bissell.

Experts say vaccine side effects are expected, but the effects show your immune system is responding well.

“Some side effects include headache, some other symptoms, and you’re just not feeling well for about 24 hours, especially after that first dose. That doesn’t mean that vaccine has caused COVID; we get this a lot with vaccines, but this is the immune system kind of doing exactly what it should be doing,” said Dr. Bissell.

The district says vaccines for the general public are expected to be available in 2021. However, Bissell says the vaccine is not going to immediately solve problems; it’s going to take month for it to make a dent in the pandemic.

“We have to be careful not to let vaccine optimism tempt us into letting our guard down; we got to remain vigilant, we got to keep working hard, despite being tired of COVID to mitigate its effects, “said Bissell.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.