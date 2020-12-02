Advertisement

NRV hoping for COVID-19 vaccine mid-December

Vaccine
Vaccine(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Valley health officials believe they will have a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, but as with other areas, it won’t be available for everyone immediately.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River Valley Health District, says vaccinations will be limited at first to health care workers, nursing homes and first responders, depending on how much the district receives. Those who are most vulnerable (in terms of socioeconomic status) will also be prioritized for the vaccine.

She says it’s important for everyone to continue COVID safety precautions, even though a vaccine is coming.

Bissell says the Virginia Department of Health got more calls than usual Monday morning about possible Thanksgiving COVID cases, and says VDH expects to see cases rise in the next ten days.

Hospitalization numbers have gone up, but facilities remain under normal operations for now.

Positive COVID test percentage on rise in Virginia

More middle-aged people and nursing homes are seeing an increase in COVID cases; Dr. Bissell says that’s why hospitals are seeing an increase.

She says frontline health care workers are getting exhausted from a recent increase in case numbers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Snow totals a half a foot in the mountains of west Virginia with drifts several feet deep.
Early-season snow brings flurry of photos into weather center
Scene of where body was found in Henry County's Smith River
Body found in Smith River identified as N.C. man with dementia

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
UK gives OK for emergency vaccine use
Members of the White House coronavirus task force suggest mask mandates and local lockdowns...
Stay home for the holidays or get tested twice, CDC urges
Frontline workers in Colorado are among those struggling to cope amid a surge of coronavirus...
Frontline workers struggle to cope with pandemic