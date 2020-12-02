NRV hoping for COVID-19 vaccine mid-December

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Valley health officials believe they will have a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-December, but as with other areas, it won’t be available for everyone immediately.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, health director for the New River Valley Health District, says vaccinations will be limited at first to health care workers, nursing homes and first responders, depending on how much the district receives. Those who are most vulnerable (in terms of socioeconomic status) will also be prioritized for the vaccine.

She says it’s important for everyone to continue COVID safety precautions, even though a vaccine is coming.

Bissell says the Virginia Department of Health got more calls than usual Monday morning about possible Thanksgiving COVID cases, and says VDH expects to see cases rise in the next ten days.

Hospitalization numbers have gone up, but facilities remain under normal operations for now.

More middle-aged people and nursing homes are seeing an increase in COVID cases; Dr. Bissell says that’s why hospitals are seeing an increase.

She says frontline health care workers are getting exhausted from a recent increase in case numbers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.