WATCH LIVE: Governor speaks on COVID as test percentage keeps rising

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam is updating the commonwealth on the pandemic with a briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Watch it live on WDBJ7, here or on WDBJ7 Facebook.

Northam says Virginia has seen 28 positive cases per 100,000 residents, lower than most US states, including those that border Virginia. He says Tennessee’s lack of a mask requirement has affected case numbers in Virginia.

He continues to urge people to wear masks, observe social distancing and stay home as much as possible to help stop the spread.

The governor is looking forward to a vaccine, being worked on by Pfizer and Moderna. He says every indication is that coming vaccines are safe, and Virginia is working on its plan to distribute the vaccine when it’s available, which is predicted in the coming weeks. He also says the vaccine will not give COVID-19 to anyone who takes it, and he is confident all protocols regarding safe immunization practices are being followed.

As with other areas, the vaccine will first be given to health care workers and vulnerable members of the population. Once more doses are available to Virginia, more segments of the population, such as teachers and children, will be eligible to get it, and the governor is urging everyone to get it once it is available to all.

He says he plans on talking to Virginia’s Congressional delegation to help urge lawmakers to pass more economic relief for Americans who are suffering in the wake of business shutdowns and slowdowns.

Northam reminded Virginians that anyone experiencing anxiety or stress related to COVID-19 may call or text VA COPES, a “free and confidential COVID-19 response warmline,” at 877-349-6428, Mon-Fri 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sat - Sun. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Spanish speakers are available.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 242,480 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, December 2, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,417 from the 240,063 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than Tuesday’s 2,228 new cases.

3,350,896 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 8.3 percent positive rate over the last week, up from 8 reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 4,113 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,093 reported Tuesday.

1,860 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,757 reported Tuesday.

In the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and VA facilities as of Wednesday, 280 people are hospitalized as COVID patients, with 61 in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

24,620 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.