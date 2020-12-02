Advertisement

Stolen bulldozer sought in Campbell County

John Deere bulldozer stolen in Campbell County
John Deere bulldozer stolen in Campbell County(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen bulldozer.

The 2004 John Deere dozer, model number 650H, was taken from a location off Wards Road in the last week, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office says over the last several months, it has investigated several thefts of box trailers, utility trailers and such.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, has information regarding the theft of this or any personal property, or knows who took it, is asked to contact Senior Investigator Stuart Herndon at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on a mobile device.

