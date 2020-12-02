Advertisement

Students bring holiday cheer to Christiansburg business fronts

Students are spreading cheer with their brushes to bring more color to 18 businesses this year.
(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Students from Christiansburg high school braved the cold Tuesday night to give a festive touch to the downtown.

It’s all part of Downtown Christiansburg Inc.’s window decorating contest to get folks in the holiday spirit.

Students are spreading cheer with their brushes to bring more color to 18 businesses this year.

“I hope it’s just fun for everyone to see,” said Christiansburg art teacher Carrie Lyons. “It’s nice to see the lighthearted images and enjoy the season and maybe relax a little bit and come out and check the work.”

Once the windows are complete you can get in on the fun and vote for your favorite design. DCI is hopeful this contest helps to get more foot traffic downtown.

The winning business will get a gift card for advertising money and the student who painted the winning design will also get a prize.

