T-Shirts help unite students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the pandemic forces many of us to stay apart, one elementary school is feeling connected thanks to a recent donation.

Students and staff at Garden City Elementary now all match in the same “Gators Fight Germs” t-shirts.

The new swag was donated to the school by The Trevor Wolfe Foundation for Children and features the school’s colors and safety tips to keep everyone healthy.

“I think of having the shirts and all coordinating, all matching, gives them the sense of togetherness or being a part of something and it just brightens everybody’s day because they are very brightfully colored shirts,” Principal Jill Lane said.

This isn’t the only thing the foundation donated this school year. It also dropped off school supplies like tissues and plastic baggies for students, Lane said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.