Tinsel Trail in Botetourt County features trees, museum open house

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tinsel trail hopes to spread some holiday joy this year in Botetourt County.

For the first time, the county’s chamber of commerce is hosting a Tinsel Trail, where different groups could sponsor Christmas trees to decorate.

More than 20 evergreens are on display outside the court house in Fincastle.

Organizers said it’s a great COVID-safe way to celebrate the holidays.

“Doing the tinsel trail was a great idea to promote a lot of happiness and joy and bring people together who haven’t really been able to spend much time together indoors,” Lisa Otey with the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce said.

Chocolate molds dating back more than 100 years will be on display at the Botetourt County Historical Museum. (WDBJ7)

The Bank of Fincastle is sponsoring the event and will be hosting a kickoff event Thursday night.

People can walk through the trees and enjoy some food and entertainment from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Botetourt County Historical Museum will also host an open house during the event, allowing people to look at its collection of chocolate molds for the first time.

