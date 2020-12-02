Advertisement

Vinton names new Town Manager

Peters is currently serving as the Acting Town Manager following the retirement of Barry Thompson, effective December 31.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton announced Tuesday that it will be appointing Richard W. Peters, Jr. as its new Town Manager, effecting January 1.

He brings over 20 years of experience in local government to the role that includes time with the City of Roanoke and Botetourt County. The 1993 William Byrd High School grad went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Ferrum College in Recreation and Leisure Services, and a Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech.

