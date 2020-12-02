Vinton names new Town Manager

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton announced Tuesday that it will be appointing Richard W. Peters, Jr. as its new Town Manager, effecting January 1.

Peters is currently serving as the Acting Town Manager following the retirement of Barry Thompson, effective December 31.

He brings over 20 years of experience in local government to the role that includes time with the City of Roanoke and Botetourt County. The 1993 William Byrd High School grad went on to receive an undergraduate degree from Ferrum College in Recreation and Leisure Services, and a Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech.

