Virginia Tech volunteer group donates $10K in grocery cards to help students

By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A volunteer group has donated $10,000 worth of grocery-store gift cards to help address food insecurity on Virginia Tech’s campus.

The gift was made by ‘Food Access for Students’, a group formed by two Virginia Tech alumni, Anurag Mantha and Cortney Steele.

Their efforts led to the university creating a food-access program for students called ‘The Market of Virginia Tech’.

They saw how food-insecurity was impacting students—especially as the pandemic’s impact grew.

“These funds feed students and that is all these funds will be used for, and so we wanted to find a solution for, if we couldn’t do it could somebody else do it? And so the Dean of Students stepped in,”said Anurag Mantha.

Students struggling to buy healthy food are encouraged to contact the Dean of Students office.

They are handing out the cards and run other support programs to help.

