Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson dies at 79

The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.
The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.(WWE)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pat Patterson, a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and the first Intercontinental champion, has died at the age of 79, the company said Wednesday.

Patterson spent decades in professional wrestling, as an in-ring performer and working behind the scenes. He wrote about his life and career in the 2016 autobiography “Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Patterson one of the greatest mentors he had in the business, in a review for the book.

“He has been instrumental in some of the greatest story lines and matches in my entire career, and I am forever grateful for his guidance and knowledge,” Johnson said in the review.

The WWE stated in a news release that Patterson’s career as a performer began in 1958. Highlights included the AWA Tag Team Championship and a rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, in addition to the being the inaugural Intercontinental title holder.

Patterson also is credited with creating the format for the Royal Rumble match, WWE said.

Many fans became familiar with him in the ’90s as one of Vince McMahon’s “Stooges,” along with fellow former wrestler Gerald Brisco.

He was inducted by Bret Hart into the company’s Hall of Fame in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Inn says they've undergone 12 health inspections in the past six months due to six...
Lynchburg restaurant pens open letter to public following six anonymous reports
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage rises to 8%
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Snow totals a half a foot in the mountains of west Virginia with drifts several feet deep.
Early-season snow brings flurry of photos into weather center
Scene of where body was found in Henry County's Smith River
Body found in Smith River identified as N.C. man with dementia

Latest News

Mark Kelly, Arizona Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at an election night event...
Arizona’s Mark Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2011, file photo shows the signature of president Abraham Lincoln on a...
US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fist bumps Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after a...
Fed and Treasury urge Congress to approve more virus relief
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside...
San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days