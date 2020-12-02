YMCA, Macado’s partner for major meal distribution

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Good things can happen when people come together around a common goal.

And that was certainly the case in Roanoke, where a non-profit, a popular Roanoke restaurant and other sponsors joined forces to feed the community.

Macado’s restaurant, the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a dozen other corporate sponsors partnered in honor of Giving Tuesday.

They provided 3,000 free boxed meals to staff of Roanoke City Schools, and hundreds of hungry neighbors.

Jonathan Pait is the Executive Director of the Gainsboro YMCA.

“We decided we were going to have a huge event where we can serve the community, we can feed the community and really just be a blessing to the community,” he said.

“It was important to us and the YMCA to help with food and also to bridge the community together,” said Richard Macher, owner of Macado’s.

The drive-thru event at the Gainsboro YMCA served up complete meals, including turkey sandwiches and sides. And 1000 people received goody bags with items to help with holiday meals.

