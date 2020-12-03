Bedford County Public Schools announces interim superintendent

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board has appointed an interim superintendent.

Dr. Julia Rogers will serve beginning January 4.

Rogers is a retired secondary English teacher, principal, director of instruction and assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources.

She has an administrative doctorate from the University of Virginia, and has a Post Graduate Professional License and a Superintendents’ license.

Dr. Rogers will take over from Dr. Doug Schuch, who has been the superintendent since 2009. He announced in October he is leaving to take a job in Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.