Bedford County Public Schools announces interim superintendent

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board has appointed an interim superintendent.

Dr. Julia Rogers will serve beginning January 4.

Rogers is a retired secondary English teacher, principal, director of instruction and assistant superintendent for instruction and human resources.

She has an administrative doctorate from the University of Virginia, and has a Post Graduate Professional License and a Superintendents’ license.

Dr. Rogers will take over from Dr. Doug Schuch, who has been the superintendent since 2009. He announced in October he is leaving to take a job in Connecticut.

