Centra Health responds to increase in COVID patients

Centra Health responds to increase in COVID-positive patients
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Health in Lynchburg is also responding to the rising number of COVID cases.

Centra officials briefed reporters Wednesday afternoon. They said the number of COVID-positive patients at Lynchburg General peaked over the weekend at 56.

Dr. Chris Lewis is Centra’s Vice President of Medical Affairs.

“That number has ebbed and flowed some for us in the hospital,” Lewis said, “but a peak of 56 is quite high and frankly broke all of our previous records by a good amount.”

Lewis said the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 has also increased to 114.

Centra has opened a second floor for COVID patients at Lynchburg General, and officials said the health system currently has the capacity to care for both COVID and regular patients.

