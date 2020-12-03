Centra urges public to get flu shots

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Centra Health Release) - Centra Health is urging the public to be vaccinated against the flu, with influenza and COVID-19 making their presence known.

Centra sites an announcement by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, which issued a Call to Action report detailing the risks of co-infection with influenza and COVID-19 in adults with chronic health conditions, and what it says is the importance of flu vaccination during the 2020–2021 season.

Flu season runs from October to April and infects about 8% of the U.S. population each year, according to Centra, which says the flu leads to the deaths of 30,000-40,000 U.S. deaths each year.

The CDC estimates COVID-19 has infected more than 13,000,000 people in the United States and is responsible for about 260,000 deaths in the US alone.

Centra encourages everyone to have a flu shot and continue practicing safety measures put in place due to the COVID pandemic: hand washing, not touching your face with your hands, masking and maintaining social distancing.

Dr. Chris Thomson, Chief Medical Officer at Centra, says, “There has never been a more important time to focus on prevention of invisible risks. It’s a new day and we’re fortunate to have available prevention options to keep ourselves and our communities as safe as possible.”

