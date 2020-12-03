Christiansburg hosts virtual tree lighting ceremony

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Town of Christiansburg officially kicked off the holiday season Wednesday night with a virtual tree lighting ceremony.

The mayor’s grand kids had the honor of flipping the switch to to mark the occasion.

Typically hundreds of people would flock to downtown for the ceremony that normally is followed up by a parade. This year, that’s not possible with the pandemic. The mayor is hopeful even virtual celebrations still make the holiday special.

“Hopefully next year we’ll be standing right here and the parade will be going by and we’ll be having the same conversation, so I do think it is important to try and keep things as normal as we possibly can particularly this time of the year,” said Mayor Mike Barber.

The town has plans for several other socially distanced events to engage holiday spirit including calls from the North Pole, Santa visits on a fire truck, a reverse Christmas parade and light competition. You can find all of the details here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.