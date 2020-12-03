Danville Police looking for suspect in November shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Danville Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a November shooting.

Police have charged Kaos Green, 25, with aggravated assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a November 14 shooting in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.

A man had been shot in his torso and sustained a serious injury, according to police.

Police said based on evidence, Green and the victim knew one another, and the shooting was part of a fight.

Anyone with information about this case please is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

