Advertisement

Danville Police looking for suspect in November shooting

Kaos Green, Danville shooting suspect
Kaos Green, Danville shooting suspect(Danville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Danville Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a November shooting.

Police have charged Kaos Green, 25, with aggravated assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for a November 14 shooting in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.

A man had been shot in his torso and sustained a serious injury, according to police.

Police said based on evidence, Green and the victim knew one another, and the shooting was part of a fight.

Anyone with information about this case please is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ll
Governor looks to vaccine to ease COVID spread as Virginia numbers rise
Mugshot of Mark Wilson, suspect in gaming machine larcenies in Lynchburg
Suspect in gaming machine thefts arrested in Roanoke
New-case COVID count drops in Virginia; positive new-case percentage rises
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
Mild temperatures expected Thursday afternoon.
Rain returns for end of the week

Latest News

School district leaders want students to to social distance during the holidays, to prevent...
Wythe County schools returning to virtual learning Monday
Jeffrey Kincaid-Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Former police officer sentenced on 47 child pornography counts
Moose, Virginia Tech therapy dog
Virginia Tech therapy dog Moose dies of cancer
Centra urges public to get flu shots