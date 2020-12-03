Danville Police warn of catalytic converter thefts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is trying to help people prevent a valuable part of their car from being stolen.

In a Facebook post Thursday, officers said the pattern of catalytic converter thefts had been noted citywide, with reports coming primarily from drivers of the Toyota Prius and Hondas. The post did not include a specific number of catalytic converters which had been reported stolen.

But the post went on to explain the value of the stolen converters lies mostly in the metals used in the manufacturing process, noting that thieves can often sell them for several hundred dollars a piece.

“You notice a loud rumbling or roaring sound as soon as you turn on the engine if your catalytic converter is missing,” the post said. “This gets louder when you hit the gas. The exhaust is not working properly, so the vehicle also drives rougher than usual, often with a sense of sputtering as you change speed. Go to the back of the car and look underneath.The catalytic converter is a round canister that connects two pieces of piping in the exhaust. You will see a gaping space in the middle of your exhaust if the converter is missing, and you will likely see signs of the piping being cut away.”

The police department suggested drivers keep their cars in the garage with the door closed when it’s not being used and being aware of unusual sawing or wrenching noises coming from the street.

“If you have a security system on your car, calibrate it so vibration sets it off,” the post suggested. “Also, consider engraving your VIN onto the catalytic converter to make it easier to identify should it get stolen.”

The department concluded the post by asking anyone with information about these thefts to contact them at 434-793-0000 or by using their crime tips app CARE.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.