Danville’s city manager credits request for proposals process for $15 million payment from Caesars

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Of the few items on Danville City Council’s agenda Tuesday night, the last one, amending the budget to accept Caesars Entertainment’s $15 million payment, is one City Manager Ken Larking is looking forward to.

“Any time we get a grant, or any time we get a new revenue source when the budget was adopted, city council has to adopt a budget amendment.” said Larking.

The amendment would also green light the $2.9 million down payment for a new police station, a deal the city made with the developer before the gaming referendum passed last month.

As for the remaining $12 million, the “Investing in Danville” committee has been working on that.

“They have discussed potential options, but that information hasn’t been formally shared with city council. There has been some informal conversations but nothing formally, some of those projects we’d like to get started right away.” said Larking.

Out of three cities that passed casino gaming referendums, Danville is the only one that will receive an initial payment, and Larking says that’s because they are the only ones to put out a request for proposals.

“Initially we were talking to a few then we decided to do an RFP process. The RFP process made a huge difference in the amount of revenue coming to the city. It would not have happened had we not had the RFP process,” said Larking.

The $15 million from Caesars will be wired to the city’s account December 9.

