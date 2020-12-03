Advertisement

Danville’s city manager credits request for proposals process for $15 million payment from Caesars

By Kendall Davis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Of the few items on Danville City Council’s agenda Tuesday night, the last one, amending the budget to accept Caesars Entertainment’s $15 million payment, is one City Manager Ken Larking is looking forward to.

“Any time we get a grant, or any time we get a new revenue source when the budget was adopted, city council has to adopt a budget amendment.” said Larking.

The amendment would also green light the $2.9 million down payment for a new police station, a deal the city made with the developer before the gaming referendum passed last month.

As for the remaining $12 million, the “Investing in Danville” committee has been working on that.

“They have discussed potential options, but that information hasn’t been formally shared with city council. There has been some informal conversations but nothing formally, some of those projects we’d like to get started right away.” said Larking.

Out of three cities that passed casino gaming referendums, Danville is the only one that will receive an initial payment, and Larking says that’s because they are the only ones to put out a request for proposals.

“Initially we were talking to a few then we decided to do an RFP process. The RFP process made a huge difference in the amount of revenue coming to the city. It would not have happened had we not had the RFP process,” said Larking.

The $15 million from Caesars will be wired to the city’s account December 9.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ll
Governor looks to vaccine to ease COVID spread as Virginia numbers rise
Mugshot of Mark Wilson, suspect in gaming machine larcenies in Lynchburg
Suspect in gaming machine thefts arrested in Roanoke
Mild temperatures expected Thursday afternoon.
Rain returns for end of the week
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
Fire on Hill Road in Bedford County
Four displaced by Bedford fire

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Liberty University football pauses all team activities
New-case COVID count drops in Virginia; positive new-case percentage rises
Radford University has a first-of-its-kind solution to social distancing during meals combining...
Radford University reinvents dining experience through hot, cold lockers
A picture from Pfizer shows vials of vaccine rolling off the assembly line.
Vaccines could arrive in Virginia within weeks, Northam says