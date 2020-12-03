Former police officer sentenced on 47 child pornography counts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former police officer has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after pleading guilty to 47 counts of child pornography.

Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts sentenced Jeffrey Kincaid on charges of one count of Possession of Child Pornography – First Offense, and forty-six counts of Possession of Child Pornography – Second or Subsequent Offense. The sentence came after he reviewed a pre-sentence investigation, sentencing guidelines and a psycho-sexual evaluation. Kincaid will be eligible for parole after 20 years, with an additional sentence of 30 months of supervised probation and 25 years of good behavior.

Kincaid had entered guilty pleas to the 47 felony offenses that stemmed from a 2018 tip sent to Lynchburg Police from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated a picture of a female, nude from the waist down, was posted on a message board site. The post had a caption describing the girl as the 17-year-old daughter of the author of the post, and detailed alleged sexual abuse to the girl while she was unconscious, according to the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Detectives traced the post to Kincaid’s Lynchburg home, with Kincaid admitting he had posted the image while intoxicated. Officers took electronic devices from the home, revealing more than 5,000 images of child sexual abuse, according to the commonwealth’s attorney. Many of the images depicted children approximately 6 to 8 years old.

Kincaid worked for the Bedford Police Department for several years until the late ’90s.

