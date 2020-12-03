Giles County school officials address parents’ COVID concerns

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some parents in Giles County are concerned about how the school board has been managing COVID-19 cases and safety guidelines during the pandemic.

The superintendent and a school board member sat down with WDBJ7 to address those concerns.

The school board says managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in schools has not been easy.

“From our level we have challenged our staff to prepare plans, and we always say when we make that request that they need to meet CDC guidelines. The challenge that we have as a board is that those guidelines change daily sometimes, they change weekly and certainly monthly,” said Giles County Public School Board member Stevie Steele.

In early November, the school board switched Pre-K – 3rd grade to a four-day school week and moved grades 4th-12th to all-virtual for two weeks.

“We did have an issue where we were not able to provide the vital services for Giles High School—- providing meals and covering classes—- those type of things,” said Giles County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Arbogast.

“We brought the younger kids back because we saw an immediate need is a concern that they were falling behind,” said Steele.

Leaders say they had to rethink safety guidelines and keep in mind the needs of teachers, students, and other employees.

“We had to look logistically how we will feed them. If more students are back because you’re going need to spread them out, the cafeteria is not going to be big enough to hold the students, so we might have to use the gym as an additional cafeteria space,” said Dr. Arbogast.

The board admits many of the buildings were not built for all students to stay 6 feet apart, so they’ve had to work closely with county leaders to get the funding for items they need to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

“The guidelines that we first had to abide by and develop plans aren’t the same guidelines that we have now; nor will they be the same guidelines after the first of the year,” said Steele.

The school board says they are trying to keep families informed by posting changes and the number of COVID-19 cases on social media once a week.

“We’re trying really hard to paint a picture of the health of each building in how many current cases do we have,” said Steele.

After the holidays, the district plans to bring back students in phases so they can monitor the number of COVID-19 cases if they rise.

“They have to understand that in this situation all of our plans are very fluid,” said Steele.

But no matter what happens, they say they’ll continue to make sure their schools stay as safe as possible.

The school board just approved a stipend for teachers and employees of the school district. They say the stipend will be given to them before the end of the year.

