Advertisement

Liberty University football pauses all team activities

Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Thursday the school’s football program has put all team-related activities on pause.

According to a press release from Liberty, they are seeing COVID-19 cases within the football program increase.

“Today’s announcement brings to a close Liberty’s regular-season schedule,” reads a portion of the update emailed to WDBJ7.

The Liberty Flames were scheduled to finish out the 11-game schedule with a game against Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina this Saturday.

Program leaders say they intend to resume team-related activities when the medical staff gives them the clearance to do so.

The Flames are currently 9-1 on the season and are ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ll
Governor looks to vaccine to ease COVID spread as Virginia numbers rise
Mugshot of Mark Wilson, suspect in gaming machine larcenies in Lynchburg
Suspect in gaming machine thefts arrested in Roanoke
Mild temperatures expected Thursday afternoon.
Rain returns for end of the week
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
Fire on Hill Road in Bedford County
Four displaced by Bedford fire

Latest News

Virginia Tech Looks for Perfect Record
Virginia Tech Looks for Perfect Record
Liberty Deals With COVID Issues
Liberty Deals With COVID Issues
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
Salem's McDonald Twins Commit to Tech
Salem's McDonald Twins Commit to Tech