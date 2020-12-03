Liberty University football pauses all team activities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Thursday the school’s football program has put all team-related activities on pause.

According to a press release from Liberty, they are seeing COVID-19 cases within the football program increase.

“Today’s announcement brings to a close Liberty’s regular-season schedule,” reads a portion of the update emailed to WDBJ7.

The Liberty Flames were scheduled to finish out the 11-game schedule with a game against Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina this Saturday.

Program leaders say they intend to resume team-related activities when the medical staff gives them the clearance to do so.

The Flames are currently 9-1 on the season and are ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.

