Lynchburg church begins new annual tradition to help first responders

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It starts with a prayer.

“Thank you for the privilege we have to go out and do and provide and help and bless others,” said Carlton Duck, Gethsemane Baptist Church pastor.

Duck got started at the church 30 years ago, but this year brings a first for him.

“We’re trying to encourage people and let people know that there are genuine people that care for them during these holiday seasons and all times of the year,” said Duck.

Folks from Gethsemane Baptist Church are starting a new holiday tradition.

The church has pledged to feed the staff of every Lynchburg fire station every holiday season, beginning this year.

Duck says the move is to make sure fire and EMS crews know others care for them.

“We just felt like it was something that we needed to do to let our first responders know we appreciate what you’re doing, and we want to bring a blessing back to you,” said Duck.

Between the calls and the flashing lights, crews say they’re thankful for the gesture.

“It just warms our heart to know that there’s so many people out there that really care about what we do and really want to provide for the folks that are serving them every day,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg fire chief.

“We just don’t wanna do something and that’s it. We want to continue that and continue to try to reach into our community and to bless,” said Duck.

