Paul Munro Elementary to keep doors closed until January

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg elementary school will remain closed longer than what school officials first expected.

Paul Munro Elementary School closed this week after a fire there last Friday.

School officials say that fire was contained to one classroom. However, smoke damage reached other parts of the building.

Paul Munro will stay closed until January 4 for cleaning.

Students will continue with virtual learning until then.

Lynchburg schools begin winter break December 21.

