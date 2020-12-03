Paul Munro Elementary to keep doors closed until January
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One Lynchburg elementary school will remain closed longer than what school officials first expected.
Paul Munro Elementary School closed this week after a fire there last Friday.
School officials say that fire was contained to one classroom. However, smoke damage reached other parts of the building.
Paul Munro will stay closed until January 4 for cleaning.
Students will continue with virtual learning until then.
Lynchburg schools begin winter break December 21.
