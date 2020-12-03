Pittsylvania County to resume jury trials under new plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County’s Circuit Court will resume jury trials next week for the first time in nearly nine months. A trial scheduled for December 8 will be the first since mid-March when courthouse operations were altered because of COVID-19.

In a press release published to the county’s website Thursday, officials explained that on November 25 Virginia’s Supreme Court granted the 22nd judicial circuit, which includes Pittsylvania County, Danville and Franklin County, permission to resume jury trials.

But in order to do so, each court had to submit a plan to the state’s Supreme Court with adjustments to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the changes for Pittsylvania County include requiring jurors and others relevant to the case to go into the courthouse through a single entry point where they’ll receive a health screening; masks will be required if six feet of distance cannot be maintained; any juror who refuses to wear a mask or cannot wear one will not be allowed to participate; the public will be able to watch jury trials through a closed circuit television; only one person will be allowed into the courthouse restrooms at a time.

Officials with the Circuit Court report that they have planned for at least nine jury trials between January 1 and the middle of February.

To read the full document with the Pittsylvania County jury plan, click here.

