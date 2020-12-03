Advertisement

Sunny today, but rain returns Friday

Mild conditions return for a few days, but more cold air is expected next week.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

  • Warmer temperatures return today
  • Rain move in Friday afternoon
  • Another cold blast of air arrives early next week

THURSDAY

After a cold start temperatures look to be warmer for Thursday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the first part of the day with more clouds late. Highs will climb into mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Another system looks to move in on Friday. This will once again be a rain event with the cold air moving in after the system departs. We could see a few light showers early Friday afternoon, but some steadier heavier rain moves in late Friday into Friday night. Most of the showers should begin to exit the area early Saturday. Right now, it looks like we could see anywhere from 0.50″ to 1.5″ by Saturday morning. As the system departs it will drag in colder weather from the northwest. This will bring another round of light snow to the Western slope early Saturday morning. The system looks to exit quickly on Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will climb into the low 50s with another cold blast coming on Sunday.

A few showers are possible early Friday, but the rain becomes steadier and heavier later Friday...
A few showers are possible early Friday, but the rain becomes steadier and heavier later Friday into Friday night.(WDBJ)
We could get 0.5" - 1.5" of rain before the system exits late Saturday morning.
We could get 0.5" - 1.5" of rain before the system exits late Saturday morning.(WDBJ)

SUNDAY-TUESDAY

Sunshine returns for the second part of the weekend with a gusty northwest wind. Highs on Sunday will only climb into the upper 40s. It looks like the cold weather will stick around as we start our next work week.

Another blast of cold air.
Another blast of cold air.(Grey)

