Vaccines could arrive in Virginia within weeks, Northam says

But making sure everyone gets one will take a lot longer
A picture from Pfizer shows vials of vaccine rolling off the assembly line.
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - In the coming months, health experts say millions of Virginians will need to be vaccinated to beat back the COVID pandemic. But state officials revealed Wednesday that the Commonwealth will be starting off with just 70,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Speaking at his latest semi-weekly press conference, Gov. Ralph Northam said the Virginia Department of Health has been working hard to develop a plan to distribute those vaccines “to every part of the commonwealth and every population fairly and equitably.”

According to health officials, vaccines will first go to front line health workers, then people in long term care facilities, which have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

“We estimate those two groups together are about 500,000 people,” said VDH epidemiologist Lilian Peake. Critical infrastructure staff, the medically vulnerable, and other priority populations will then have access, ahead of the general public.

While the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Virginia by mid-December, it’s not yet clear when they will be administered, or how long it will take to vaccinate those first 500,000 people.

“We’re setting our priority groups, because we expect that most people will want to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Northam.

Exactly how many people will get the vaccine is unknown, and Northam did acknowledge that some people are worried about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

“As a doctor, I am confident that all protocols have been followed, and no corners have been cut,” he said.

The governor’s update comes as Coronavirus cases continue to spike statewide. Northam warned that while the vaccine may provide a light at the end of the tunnel, people still need to take precautions. He also pointed out hospital beds in some regions, particularly the Mount Rogers health district, are in short supply.

“Our hospitals across the commonwealth have surge plans in place, and have a system to monitor that bed capacity,” he said. “Right now, that capacity exists, but let’s not put that to the test.”

