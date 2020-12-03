Advertisement

Virginia Tech therapy dog Moose dies of cancer

Moose, Virginia Tech therapy dog
Moose, Virginia Tech therapy dog(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech therapy dog known for working with students for years has died.

Moose was 8 years old and died after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to his Facebook page.

He passed away at home, according to his family.

The yellow labrador worked at Virginia Tech’s Cook Counseling Center and became something of a campus celebrity.

In a 2019 interview, his owner Trent Davis said, “Moose is friendly. He cares. He won’t judge you. He’s confidential--he can’t talk, that helps.”

Moose and Davis, who coordinates Virginia Tech’s animal-assisted therapy program, gave thousands of counseling sessions together.

The Virginia Veterinary Medical Association named Moose its 2019 Animal Hero.

With gratitude and sadness, we let our Hokie friends know that our beloved Therapy Dog Moose, who won our hearts, lost...

Posted by Moose Davis on Thursday, December 3, 2020

