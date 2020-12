WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County Public Schools will return to 100% virtual learning Monday, December 7.

The “Distance Learning” plan will be for all grades, kindergarten to 12th.

No information has been released about how long it will last.

After a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Wythe County, and in consultation with the Mount Rogers Health District, Wythe... Posted by Wythe County Public Schools on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.