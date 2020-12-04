Advertisement

Annual Bedford event continues with changes

Luminarias are displayed at the National D-Day Memorial.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One annual Bedford tradition will continue this year with some changes.

Flames of Memory takes place every year at the National D-Day Memorial.

Thousands of luminarias will shine beginning Friday through Sunday to honor those killed on D-Day.

The memorial says interactive events like war reenactors and crafts will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They say despite the changes, they’re happy to still honor the fallen.

“You see each of those luminaria bags and you realize that’s a life and you’re seeing it along both sides of the driveway and all throughout the memorial. It really puts into perspective the amount of sacrifice that was made for freedom on D-Day,” said Maggie Hartley, programming and events associate director.

Admission is free after 5 p.m.

