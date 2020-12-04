Advertisement

Bedford Schools names interim superintendent

Dr. Julia B. Rogers will take over for the outgoing Doug Schuch
At their Thursday meeting, the board confirmed Rogers unanimously.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It took the Bedford County School Board just minutes Thursday night to confirm its new interim superintendent. Dr. Julia B. Rogers, a long-time Bedford schools employee, will be stepping out of retirement and into the roll. Her first day will be January 4.

“I’m excited,” said Roger. “I’m excited to be back in Bedford County Schools.”

Rogers previously served as an English teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent, among other things, and will be filling a vacancy left by the outgoing Dr. Doug Schuch. Schuch is leaving his post six months ahead of schedule for another job out of state.

“I understand it is a difficult time. Things are constantly changing,” said Rogers.

Rogers says her top priority will be the safety and security of students amid the pandemic “to make sure we’re providing the safest environment possible, to make sure that we’re doing a good job with contact tracing, and making sure we’re following all our protocols.”

She also pledged not to make drastic changes during her tenure, a sentiment echoed by Board Chair Martin Leamy.

“I think we’re on the right path,” said Leamy.

According to the board chair, Rogers’s experience made her a natural choice for the role, and right now there’s no timeline for when a permanent replacement will be found.

“We want to have a very broad candidate pool,” he said. “It’s not time driven. We want to ensure we have the best quality candidates.”

