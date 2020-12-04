Advertisement

‘Big Bang Theory’ stars Zoom with Kentucky Children’s Hospital patients

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some patients at Kentucky Children’s Hospital had some surprise Zoom guests.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, stars of the “Big Bang Theory,” reunited to bring some holiday cheer to young patients in Kentucky:

Last year, Cuoco visited the hospital in person. She met 10-year-old Gabe Esteppe from Montgomery County. She also caught up with him again on Zoom:

