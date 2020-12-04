Advertisement

Blacksburg, Salem Christmas parades canceled

(KNOP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG/SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The North Pole Fantasy Reverse Holiday Parade planned for Friday night, December 4, in Blacksburg, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The town cites inclement weather as the reason.

The annual Christmas tree lighting, however, is still on, though it will be virtual. You can watch it on Facebook at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

City of Salem full of holiday happenings this weekend

Weather is also the reason for the cancellation of the Salem Christmas Parade scheduled for Friday night.

While the parade will not be rescheduled, Salem’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting has been moved from Friday night at 6 p.m. to Saturday, December 5, at 5 p.m. at the Salem Farmers Market. This event will be shown on Facebook Saturday evening, as well.

