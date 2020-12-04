Buena Vista Police searching for sex offender who escaped custody
Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista Police are looking for a registered sex offender who escaped police custody Thursday.
According to Chief Richard Hartman, Percy Lee Spinner, 25, was arrested Thursday for an outstanding warrant related to a probation violation.
When Spinner arrived at the police station in the back of a police vehicle, the Chief said Spinner slipped out of his handcuffs and ran away.
According to court records, Spinner was set to appear in Buena Vista’s Circuit Court Friday, December 4 for advisement on attorney arrangements.
Police ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact them at 540-261-6171.
