Carroll County Public Schools switching to all virtual learning during COVID rise

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Carroll County Public Schools will return to all virtual learning, effective Wednesday, December 9.

The decision was made because of an increase in COVID cases in the Mount Rogers Health District. Thursday, the district reported 242 confirmed cases, double Wednesday’s number.

That increase has given the district limited ability to do full contract tracing, so schools will finish the semester with online learning, as opposed to in-person.

“Distance learning” will continue until at least January 15, 2021, when the school board will reevaluate the data.

All athletics and extracurricular activities will be delayed until at least January 4, when that will be reevaluated, as well.

School officials are allowing students to attend classes Monday and Tuesday, to provide parents time to arrange for childcare, and teachers and staff to make plans for the continuation of instruction.

Click here for more information about the virtual education plan.

