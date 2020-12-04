City of Salem full of holiday happenings this weekend

Salem, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over in Salem! You and your family can enjoy some holiday happenings there this weekend, like the 15th Annual Gingerbread Festival at the Salem Museum, and the Holly Jolly Drive-Thru Santa Pictures at the Salem Civic Center’s back annex.

With the ongoing pandemic, the Salem is finding creative and safe ways to still spread some holiday cheer.

This weekend on Saturday, December 5th, you can see--and smell--locally-made gingerbread houses. The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is holding their 15th annual Gingerbread festival, just with some changes

“Our gingerbread house competition is actually all week long here at the Salem Museum, so you can come in and view the houses and vote throughout the week,” Beth Bell, Executive Director of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, said.

In the past, this competition was all in one day. Plus, the location of the festival different.

“We’ve had it for several years at the Salem library. The library is closed for now and we wouldn’t be able to accommodate that crowd at all,” Bell said.

The Salem Museum location also provides outdoor space at Longwood Park for some safe activities, like Santa caricatures and vendors, if the rain holds up.

“This festival is just something our community looks forward to every year, and it’s the way our chamber gives back to our community we serve,” Bell said.

That festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., so while you’re already in Salem, you can head over to the Civic Center sometime between 1 pm. and 5 p.m. for some Holly Jolly Drive-Thru Santa Pictures.

“So they’ll come in our large roll up doors in the Civic Center annex, they’ll pull through the annex and park right here, and we’ll have your little elves get out, sit on a bench, and they will be six feet in front of Santa and Mrs. Claus to get their picture taken,” Corrie Prater, Marketing Manager for the Salem Civic Center, explained.

The photos are $10 a carload on both Saturday and Sunday. Each photo can have a maximum of six people.

“A lot of people during the pandemic are missing the holiday traditions, and we didn’t want the to miss the annual kids’ pictures with Santa. In the malls and everything, they’re doing them, but you have to reserve a time, they’re expensive, you’re not quite sure how it’s going to work, so we wanted to give a wide open space,” Prater said.

After those photos, if you’re still feeling festive, you can head to the Salem Red Sox Stadium. They’re kicking off their free Holiday Cinema Series Saturday at 6 p.m. with the movie Polar Express. Gates open at 4 p.m.

