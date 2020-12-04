Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Positive new-case test percentage holds steady

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 247,380 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, December 4, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,877 from the 244,503 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than Thursday’s 2,023 new cases.

3,361,001 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 8.8 percent positive rate over the last week, the same number reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 4,160 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,147 reported Thursday.

1,854 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,853 reported Thursday.

24,998 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

