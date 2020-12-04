Advertisement

Custodian arrested after camera found in staff restroom at N.C. elementary school

Officials say the camera had been hidden under a sink inside the staff restroom, and was later located on the floor of that restroom by a staff member.
Courtesy WBTV
(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A custodian for the Alexander County School district was arrested Tuesday after deputies say a camera was found in a staff restroom at one of the schools.

The investigation began on December 1, when the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office was called to Wittenburg Elementary School after the video camera was found in the restroom. Officials say the camera had been hidden under a sink inside the staff restroom, and was later located on the floor of that restroom by a staff member.

Investigators say the school campus was searched and that “there is no indication that this camera was placed in any student restroom.”

Michael Justin Childers, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of felony peeping. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and is due in Alexander County District Court on Monday, December 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, Childers was employed as a custodian by Alexander County Schools. The district confirmed Thursday that he is no longer employed.

The district released a statement saying they couldn’t comment on a personnel issue or active investigation, but reiterated the sheriff’s office statement that there is no reason to believe any students were in danger.

“Alexander County Schools is aware of the recent arrest of a custodian at Wittenburg Elementary School. This is a personnel issue and is currently under investigation by local law enforcement; therefore, we cannot comment,” the statement read. “We would like to clarify that information previously shared on some personal social media accounts is not correct. We do not believe that students are or have been in any danger throughout this situation.”

No further information has been released.

