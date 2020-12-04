Advertisement

Danville schools will continue virtual instruction into new year

By Pat Thomas
Dec. 3, 2020
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Danville Schools Release) - The Danville City School Board has approved Superintendent Angela Hairston’s recommendation to continue virtual instruction for all students until after the winter break.

The board, at its meeting, said delaying the return to face-to-face instruction will allow the division to develop a plan to reroute school buses and conduct additional COVID training.

Beginning January 5, 2021, students who chose face-to-face instruction return to the classroom in a phased-in approach.  The new schedule is as follows:

· January 4th - All employees return to work

· January 5th - All preschool students and Kindergarten through 3rd grade students who selected face-to-face instruction return to the classroom

· January 11th - 4th and 5th grade students who selected face-to-face instruction return to the classroom

· January 18th - Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

· January 25th - 6th grade through 12th grade students who chose face-to-face instruction return to the classroom

