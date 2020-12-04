Dogs okay after Galax kennel fire

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Several dogs are okay with no injuries reported after a kennel fire in Galax Thursday.

The Galax Fire Department was called about 3:30 p.m. to Pipers Gap Road to a report of a kennel fire with dogs still inside. They found a 10′ x 10′ shed in flames, but the dogs had been removed by passersby and neighbors.

The mother dog and seven puppies jumped into one of the fire vehicles, according to fire crews, who said Conner, a young neighbor, helped watch the dogs while firefighters put out the fire.

Crews said it appears a heat lamp started the fire. The homeowners have since secured the puppies.

