Advertisement

Facebook group dedicated to Christmas lights in Roanoke Valley gains thousands of members

By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A single light can be a great guide when it’s dark, but a strand of lights can give a house character.

“You know we would pile in the car, week or two before Christmas every few nights, and just drive around and look for lights,” said Jason Parker, a Salem resident.

There’s no shortage of character at 2947 Creekwood Drive in Salem: from a llama to Frosty, the decorations are hard to miss, and that’s exactly how Parker, who even named his dog after the holiday, likes it.

“It is a big deal.”

A big enough deal that after joining a facebook page dedicated to Christmas lights in the area, he made this map - which shows exactly which houses have lights or decorations up. The group has existed less than a month and has almost 5000 members.

“I know there are at least 5000 people in the area, but I didn’t think there were so many that were joining,” said Parker.

From houses with music, to houses that serve popcorn, and yes, houses with inflatables, this group is connecting people in a time when connection is hard.

“And then Janet, who started the page herself, we had never heard of each other, didn’t meet until today actually,” said Parker, talking about a newfound friendship.

“2020 has been a hard year, we’re seeing a lot of holiday events canceled, community events, personal family events canceled, just seems there’s not a lot to look forward to, and I thought hey we need something to look forward to,” said Janet Chaney, the founder of the group.

Chaney never thought the group would take off like it has, but says it’s encouraging.

She personally decorates each year in memory of her grandma.

”We’ve just had a lot of stress and emotion this year, and this is bringing people a lot of joy, which is much needed,” said Chaney.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New-case COVID count drops in Virginia; positive new-case percentage rises
Jeffrey Kincaid-Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Former police officer sentenced on 47 child pornography counts
Woman killed, man hurt in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Radford University has a first-of-its-kind solution to social distancing during meals combining...
Radford University reinvents dining experience through hot, cold lockers
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

Latest News

You can check out these gingerbread houses at the 15th annual Gingerbread Festival at the Salem...
City of Salem full of holiday happenings this weekend
A store that brightens the holidays for hundreds of Montgomery County families in need is open...
Montgomery County Christmas Store helps over 1,200 families during coronavirus pandemic
Members of Gethsemane Baptist Church deliver pizza to Lynchburg fire crews Thursday.
Lynchburg church begins new annual tradition to help first responders
Moose, Virginia Tech therapy dog
Virginia Tech therapy dog Moose dies of cancer