Forest Middle School completes expansion project

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s taken well over a year, but Forest Middle School finally looks a bit different.

The school got the nod for an expansion project in March last year. School officials are happy to say it’s now done.

“I still walk around and part of me still kind of don’t believe it’s here,” said Scott Simmons, Forest Middle School principal.

His students are now able to take advantage of a brand new building.

Simmons says the project almost doubles the school’s space and comes with new opportunities.

“When you combine the fact that students can learn in a collaborative setting with the support of technology such as Chromebooks and things like that, it really creates a more modern, dynamic learning environment,” said Simmons.

Among the new spaces are spots they call studios. It’s a unique type of classroom.

“And then it is also open to the corridor, which is also extended learning area,” said Simmons.

Students can use that area to collaborate with each other.

“There’s just a lot more space we cover now,” said Simmons.

Some of that other space includes a brand new gym and bus parking lot. Between those and other renovations, Simmons says it’s great to finally have it all done.

“We’re just really excited for our community and our families and our students to have such a nice facility for them,” said Simmons.

The project cost over $22 million.

