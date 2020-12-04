Franklin County High cancels in-person classes until Christmas

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County High School is switching to all-virtual instruction through at least December 22.

The reason, according to school officials, is the “community spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty to provide adequate classroom supervision.” But the school district says the switch to virtual learning is because of a staffing issue at the school, not the spread of COVID-19 at the school.

Virtual learning begins Monday, December 7.

Students are scheduled to return to a normal schedule Monday, January 4.

