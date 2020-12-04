Giles County Public Schools delivers and prepares more meals than ever during the pandemic

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Giles County, the school district has broken a personal record by feeding students more than ever during the pandemic.

“It’s a choice of groceries and sometimes bills and ---they’ve really struggled, “said Jenny Martin.

“I came to help another family there’s seven people in the family room so I’m taking the box to them,” said Sharon Johnson.

They are at Giles High School picking up food boxes from Feeding America. But the close to 400 boxes, being handed out are a small portion of how many meals the school district has given to families since the peak of the pandemic.

“Twice a week at the beginning and the numbers jumped up tremendously,” said Christy Lawson.

Christy Lawson is the Food Services Supervisor for Giles County Public School says they’ve counted nearly 400,000 meals prepared and delivered for students since March.

“Every week that we delivered meals we also delivered items we had books that were donated we had crayons we had given paint sets different activities throughout the entire summer for kids,” said Lawson.

She says it has been their joy in the middle of the pandemic, feeding so many.

“For us what we saw, it wasn’t so much about the food it was about seeing us every week,” said Lawson.

Lawson says the community stepped up to help deliver more than 1000 meals on some days.

“Faculty and staff and our schools we had administrators that helped with school board members have community members churches everybody came together,” said Lawson.

“It’s helping a lot to very important and helping a lot,” said Richard Neice.

School leaders say whether a child this morning at home, in the classroom or both they are going to make sure they have something to eat.

