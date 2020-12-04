Advertisement

Hokies Hold Off VMI

Tech Improves to 4 and 0 with 64-57 win
VMI's Greg Parham (5) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) during the first...
VMI's Greg Parham (5) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Dec. 3 2020. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Travis Wells
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home, beating VMI 64-57 on Thursday night.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (4-0). They led 30-23 at halftime and used a 9-0 run in the second half to take control. Radford had five points in the burst, including a three-point play to finish it.

Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead VMI (2-2). Greg Parham added 12 points.

The Hokies led 36-26 before the Ketdets scored 13 straight to take a 39-36 lead. Trey Bonham finished the run with a steal and layup. The Hokies still trailed 45-41 with just over eight minutes to play before scoring nine straight to reclaim the lead.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ll
Governor looks to vaccine to ease COVID spread as Virginia numbers rise
New-case COVID count drops in Virginia; positive new-case percentage rises
Mugshot of Mark Wilson, suspect in gaming machine larcenies in Lynchburg
Suspect in gaming machine thefts arrested in Roanoke
Broad student loan forgiveness could affect 45.3 million borrowers with federal student loan...
Biden’s student loan forgiveness could wipe out debt for 15 million borrowers
The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

Latest News

VMI's Greg Parham (5) has his shot blocked by Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) during the first...
Keve Aluma leads No. 16 Virginia Tech past VMI, 64-57
Men’s basketball vs. Saint Francis is photographed on Thursday December 03, 2020. (Photo by...
McDowell leads Liberty past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62
Hokies Prep for VMI Matchup
Hokies Prep for VMI Matchup
COVID Leads to Pause in Liberty Play
COVID Leads to Pause in Liberty Play