Hometown Eats: Waffle Mania in Lynchburg

Apple Fest waffle
Apple Fest waffle(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re searching from something sweet or savory that’ll warm you right up on a cold morning, look no further than Waffle Mania in Lynchburg.

Located right beside a gas station on Timberlake Road, this food truck serves up authentic Belgian sugar waffles that’ll blow you away with flavor. Owner Susan Merkle wanted to bring something unique to the community -- and unique is exactly what she brought.

Merkle ships in authentic pearl sugar from Belgium to make these waffles unlike anything you’ve had before. The sugar is actually incorporated in their homemade waffle dough.

“As it rises it breaks that sugar down, and we put it on a about a 65-70 pound cast iron waffle iron and what happens is it caramelizes because of the heat of the iron,” Merkle said. “So you get this crunchy on the outside, more dense and fluffy on the inside.”

As good as the waffles are plain, they’re even better with the creations they make here. A personal favorite is the Apple Fest waffle. The homemade waffle is topped with warm caramel cinnamon apples and finished with a scoop of Homestead Creamery ice cream.

“It is unlike anything I’ve had before,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “The Belgium sugar they’re putting in here just caramelizes underneath the hot press. It is fantastic. It is dense, it is sweet, not over the top, but absolutely delicious.”

Make sure you check out their take on chicken and waffles, too. They even make their own waffle cones here that you can get ice cream in!

Waffle Mania is always trying to change things up, offering specials different times of the year. For Christmas time, they’ve rolled out their Christmas Joy Waffle.

Waffle Mania is located right beside the Shell gas station at 7719 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Their phone number is (434) 534-4716.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

