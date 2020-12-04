Keve Aluma leads No. 16 Virginia Tech past VMI, 64-57

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma had 17 points and 12 rebounds and No. 16 Virginia Tech won its 34th consecutive nonconference game at home, beating VMI 64-57 on Thursday night.

Tyrece Radford added 13 points and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies. They led 30-23 at halftime and used a 9-0 run in the second half to take control. Radford had five points in the burst, including a three-point play to finish it.

Myles Lewis had 13 points and 12 rebounds for VMI.

